One-percenters who drop $3 million on a Bugatti Chiron may think they're the baddest, most-turbocharged Mother Hubbards on the road. They'd be wrong, though, because there's a fellow just outside Bangkok, Thailand whose diesel Isuzu pickup truck has more turbochargers than it does cylinders.

YouTuber and photographer Chad Burdette of Chadbee Photography recently made a trip to Bangkok to visit some friends, and while there, he visited a shop whose demo vehicle is the aforementioned Isuzu, a third-generation D-Max pickup. This truck has Isuzu's 4JJ1-TCX engine, a 3.0-liter turbo-four that normally produces 187 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, but with no fewer than five GReddy turbochargers and three bottles of nitrous oxide in the bed, this truck surely produces a boatload more.