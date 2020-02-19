2020 Ford F-350 Smacks Down GMC Sierra HD In Diesel Dually Drag Race

When talking about heavy-duty trucks, people care about one thing: towing. Well, maybe that and a heaping spoonful of luxury. Because of this, automakers—particularly Detroit's Big Three—blast their pickups' max capacities everywhere in hopes to gain a chunk of that sweet, sweet American market share. But what about zero-to-60 times? You don't see Ford, GM, or Ram bragging about those.

Maybe that should change.

The Fast Lane Truck team decided in a recent video review that it'd be best to pit the 2020 Ford F-350 dually against its GMC Sierra counterpart in a friendly drag race. To ensure an even fight, the trucks boast similar features and equipment—the Ford is a loaded King Ranch model, while the GMC is dressed up in top-spec Denali trim. They're both packing turbodiesel V-8s under their hoods with 10-speed automatic transmissions and four-wheel-drive, meaning they're cream of the crop as far as pickups go.

On paper, the Ford holds a major advantage over its rival. Its tweaked-for-2020 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine touts 475 horsepower and a massive 1,050 pound-feet torque figure. Compare that to the GMC's 6.6-liter Duramax, which makes 445 hp and 910 pound-feet, and you'll soon find out the favorite for this one-on-one.