This Ford F-350 Centurion Power Stroke 7.3L Has an Interior as Plush as the Outside Is Brutal

The interior, including the seats and the fold-out bed in the back—oh, yeah, it has one of those—is made from the same material as your grandma's living room chair. With any luck at all, these don't wreak of cigarette smoke, much like your grandma's living room chair.

It wouldn't be truly period-correct without a heaping helping of wood throughout the cabin and, luckily, this one's got exactly that. You'll find the stuff on all four doors, as well as the dashboard, the center console, and overhead on the truck's roof. It might feel more retro RV than modern luxury, but that's alright because old school cool isn't going anywhere.

Alas, the outside has received a few modifications that help build on the already-kinda-ridiculous design. Gone are the stock wheels and in their place is a set of 22-inch, 10-lug semi rollers polished to a mirror finish. All six are wrapped in 285/45 highway-friendly tires for cruising the U.S.A. without the annoying roar of mud-terrains.