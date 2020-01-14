Buy Pickup Perfection With This 49K-Mile 1997 Ford F-250 Power Stroke Diesel

Finally, it's what's underneath that makes this such a coveted find. Truck fanatics know the 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel for being exceptionally reliable, albeit a little slow. If maintained correctly, which this one appears to be, these compression-ignition power plants are no stranger to half-a-million miles or more. Pair that with four-wheel-drive and this truck's capable of driving in any weather, hauling a heavy load, for many years to come. No reason to knock it for the four-speed manual either, even if the ZF five-speed has a touch more cool factor.

If we could change just one thing, it'd be the twin traction beam front end. The somewhat-weak setup often isn't up-to-snuff given the heavy engine that sits above it, so we'd swap in the Dana 60 from an F-350 of the same vintage.