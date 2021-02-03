Practically New 1980 Ford F-250 Sells for an Astounding $97,000 at Auction

Considering all the first-gen Ford Bronco bodies, Icon Jeep custom chassis, and a truly endless supply of crate engines and aftermarket parts, it's never been easier to grab a well-executed, American restomod truck. In fact, for a McLaren-shaming $250,000, you can now buy Chevy C10 or K5 restomods with the same 650-horsepower supercharged LT4 V8 found in the SCG supercar. However, if you'd rather have something all-original than a modernized old ride, things are looking pretty good on that end too—though it's still gonna set you back a pretty penny. Such is the case of this 76-mile 1980 Ford F-250 4×4 that recently sold for a staggering $97,000.

The old-school ride custom finished in Midnight Blue Metallic over blue vinyl was first delivered to Frontier Ford of Rockford, Illinois, only to cover 76 miles in the last 40 years. An oil change and a new battery later, this boxy pickup truck from the '80s sold for nearly three times the price of a 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty.