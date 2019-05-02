Chicago Police Shuts Down Street After Spotting Suspicious Chef Boyardee 'RC Car'

Law enforcement in Chicago shut down an entire street in response to a call reporting a suspicious package, which turned out to just be a can of Chef Boyardee on wheels.

According to CBS Chicago, the Chicago Police Department received a call shortly before noon reporting a "suspicious device" around the 200 block of State Street. Officers reportedly responded immediately by closing the area to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as stopping the municipal rail system's Red Line, which ran beneath the area.

Upon investigation, law enforcement found the suspicious package in the street to be nothing more than a can of Chef Boyardee processed pasta taped to a pair of axles and four skateboard wheels. A small green wire that resembles a firework fuse protrudes from the top of the assembly and may have been the origin for the concern over the object's purpose.