Baby Sea Lion Takes Ride in Dodge Charger Cop Car After Causing Ruckus in San Francisco

A baby sea lion wondered out of his usual habitat and onto a busy stretch of Interstate 101 in South San Francisco, where traffic quickly backed up as motorists tried to avoid the adorable creature waddling on the road. After some confusion and a several-minute-long traffic jam, California Highway Patrol (CHP) came to the rescue and quickly apprehended the sea lion.

According to the SF Gate, at some point, a motorist even parked his vehicle in the middle of an intersection and exited his car to attempt to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief. Of course, the sea lion laughed in the man's face (probably) and went the other way. Passersby reported the incident to the CHP, who at 8:34 a.m. responded to 101 North near South Airport Boulevard to aid the marine mammal. After arriving on the scene, police officers were able to corral the creature and take it into custody. Funny enough, CHP didn't waste time in waiting for an Animal Control truck, and simply put the little guy in the back of a Dodge Charger police car.