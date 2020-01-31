Alaskan Pioneer Builds Rolling Log Cabin on a 1996 Ford F-350

Living in the Last Frontier State, you almost need a log home just to fit in amongst the locals. The 38-year-old has achieved this by incorporating a cookstove, two couches, a television, and even a toilet into his on-the-road chateau. As pointed out by The US Sun, Johnston spared no effort in creating the ideal camper truck.

"I sold my Toyota because it was on its last legs and bought a classic Ford truck for just under $13,000 because I wanted to finally create my dream truck house," Johnston explained to the outlet. "It cost me another $13,000 to build the house on the back so all together the bill has come to around $26,000."

He continued to mention that the project took approximately three months in total to complete. His father was originally a carpenter, so Johnston learned his woodworking skills from him growing up and applied them to his special-made camper.