Careless YouTubers Buy $100,000 Ford F-350 Limited Just to Destroy It

The F-350 manages to claw up and over several frozen hills and seems to do a good job at plowing across the snowy fields. It finally meets its match while trying to cross a frozen pond, however. The truck is thoroughly bogged down and comes out of the muck with a broken driveshaft. After hooning the Ford until it breaks, the guys give the truck a quick spray with a hose before surveying the damage.

Beyond the driveshaft, the truck’s quilted leather floormats are completely caked with mud and the front bumper is not the same shape it was before. The guy works to “fix” the bumper with the butt of an axe, but to no avail. Instead of crying over the damage, the guys laugh it off—that’s just one of the benefits of blowing sweet YouTube money on vehicles just to make videos.