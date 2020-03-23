Watch This 1,100-HP Ford F-150 Run an Eight-Second Quarter-Mile

You know what's better than a fully-built drag car laying down blistering quick quarter-mile times? A drag truck doing the same, only faster and with more power. Bryan Luna's tuned Ford F-150 is a perfect example as it can run sub-nine-second times, all while remaining road legal with a usable bed to boot.

Luna explained to The Drive that he bought the truck with intentions of racing it since it more or less shares a drivetrain with the 5.0-liter Mustang GT. It still took plenty of work to get the two-wheel-drive F-150 running well on the drag strip, though. The list of upgrades to the Ford is long and includes twin turbochargers, custom headers and side piping, a McCleod clutch kit for the 10-speed automatic transmission and, of course, an upgraded fuel system with bigger injectors and E85.

All in all, Luna claims the Blue Oval pickup produces 1,100 horsepower at the crank—keep in mind that this is with a stock 5.0-liter Coyote block. It's apparently also the first 10-speed-equipped Ford truck to break the nine-second barrier.