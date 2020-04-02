The 500-HP Mil-Spec Ford F-150 Scoffs at Your Puny Raptor

Mil-Spec's take on the F-150 includes an engine tune that bumps the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 to 500 horsepower on 91-octane fuel. Of course, it'll be mated to a 10-speed automatic as standard since you won't find any other transmission in a brand-new F-150. This ought to be more than enough to blast down backroads or the wide-open dunes, especially if the truck is equipped with the optional Baja Suspension Package. With that, the Ford boasts 11 inches of up-and-down wheel travel and a track that's 13.5 inches wider than stock. All in all, it can be spec'd to far more than an appearance upgrade with the all-terrain-conquering hardware underneath.

The modded F-150 does look the business, though, with a tactical styling package that features black satin powder coating everywhere. Pair that with the standard 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and you have one menacing pickup. Mil-Spec adds that its upgrades make the truck taller than a standard F-250 and seven inches wider than a Raptor—now that's saying something.