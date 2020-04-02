The 500-HP Mil-Spec Ford F-150 Scoffs at Your Puny Raptor
It rides on 37-inch tires and comes with one engine option: a tuned 5.0-liter V-8.
If you're loyal to the Blue Oval and need something a bit extra for your everyday commute, what do you pick? You could go for a dune-jumping Raptor pickup or a Tremor-equipped Super Duty, but say those are both a little too commonplace for your tastes. Mil-Spec, the company known for building ridiculous Hummer H1s, now has an answer with its completely custom F-150 kits that feature all manner of off-road and performance upgrades.
Mil-Spec's take on the F-150 includes an engine tune that bumps the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 to 500 horsepower on 91-octane fuel. Of course, it'll be mated to a 10-speed automatic as standard since you won't find any other transmission in a brand-new F-150. This ought to be more than enough to blast down backroads or the wide-open dunes, especially if the truck is equipped with the optional Baja Suspension Package. With that, the Ford boasts 11 inches of up-and-down wheel travel and a track that's 13.5 inches wider than stock. All in all, it can be spec'd to far more than an appearance upgrade with the all-terrain-conquering hardware underneath.
The modded F-150 does look the business, though, with a tactical styling package that features black satin powder coating everywhere. Pair that with the standard 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and you have one menacing pickup. Mil-Spec adds that its upgrades make the truck taller than a standard F-250 and seven inches wider than a Raptor—now that's saying something.
The truck has a starting price of $85,000, which includes the Lariat-trimmed donor truck. That's not a bad deal, especially when you consider options from other players in the same space go for nearly twice that. Keep in mind, though, that this is only beginning. Customers can quickly drive that price north of $100,000 with additions like the Baja Appearance Package, which nets them the pictured low-profile roof rack, 39-inch LED light bar, and spare tire carrier for $8,600. The aforementioned Baja Suspension Package, which buyers will certainly want in this application, costs another $6,000.
Just know that if you want an ultra-capable pickup with handbuilt quality to boot, you'll have to pay.
