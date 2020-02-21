Roush Rolls Out 650-HP Ford F-150 Monsters for the Trail or Pavement

The F-150 SC, on the other hand, is built with four-wheeling (and a touch of luxury) in mind. It comes with the same supercharger setup and V-8 engine, which produce power numbers identical to the Nitemare. But instead of a lowering kit, the SC has a Roush-tuned Fox 2.0 off-road suspension system, 20-inch black satin wheels, and General Tire Grabber ATX 33-inch rubber.

Inside, you'll find quilted leather thrones that make all the bumpy seat-time bearable. Don't forget the dual 10-inch Rigid SR-Pro Series light bars, either, as no modern 4x4 build would be complete without them.

Roush’s upgrades aren’t for the faint of heart or wallet, as the Nitemare starts at $19,150 and the F-150 SC starts at $24,000 on top of the price of the truck. That money buys more than a glorified body kit, though, as both trucks come with a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty and a serialized certificate of authenticity after each one is hand-built.

