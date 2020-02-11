Nissan Would Love To Take On The Ford F-150 Raptor: Report

Nissan, at the moment, has so many problems it's hard to keep track of them all. From scandals up top to an aging lineup to declining U.S. sales, it has to start somewhere to fix things. It's also not really a strong player in the truck market, with the Titan and ancient Frontier being drops in the bucket behind Ford, General Motors, Ram and even Toyota. Maybe Nissan needs to come at the king to make some waves.

According to the website CarBuzz, Nissan could be shooting even farther up-market than expected with the Titan, perhaps taking aim at the almighty Ford Raptor. The site had an interview with Tiago Castro, Nissan's director of light commercial vehicles for North America, and a key piece of info was revealed about a potential off-road Titan hero. When asked if the Japanese automaker was considering a Raptor-rivaling pickup, Castro allegedly answered: "Absolutely."

The idea would be to build a pickup that slots above the Titan's four-wheeling Pro-4X trim, as Castro explained. At present, that variant features Bilstein mono-tube off-road shocks, Hill Descent Control, and an electronic locking rear diff. It's surprisingly capable for a stock truck, as we tested late last year in the hills of Utah. But if it hopes to compete with the Blue Oval, the performance-focused Titan will need to grab another gear.