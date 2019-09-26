Redesigned 2020 Nissan Titan Aims to Battle America's Top Pickup Trucks

Nissan made it clear that a reshuffling was on its way for the Titan when it dropped the single cab configuration completely along with the Cummins diesel-powered XD variant for 2020. After garnering mediocre sales and a minuscule share of the booming pickup segment, the Japanese automaker announced it would be focusing on "the heart of the truck market" with the redesigned 2020 Nissan Titan.

The new iteration boasts a facelifted exterior that features a new front end configuration across the Titan's trim levels: S, SV, PRO-4X, SL, and Platinum Reserve. Each truck's interior has also been refined in comparison to the outgoing model year, with upgraded tech such as an available 9-inch infotainment screen and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360. A 5.6-liter V-8 making 400 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque is the lone-but-potent engine option and it sends power to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve