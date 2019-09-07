The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Is an Old-School Pickup Learning New Tech Tricks 

The Toyota Tacoma remains America's most popular midsize truck despite the fact that no one would accuse it of being fancy, comfortable, or even particularly well-equipped outside of its top trims. Toyota's 2020 model years updates are designed to correct that, adding a slew of standard and optional tech features designed to keep the rugged pickup in line with the times. Every trim level will come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense P suite, adding as automatic high beams, lane departure warning, radar cruise control, and collision warning plus pedestrian detection. All trims will also feature standard Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa integration, controlled through a seven- or eight-inch touchscreen.

Toyota

We'll start from the bottom. The base SR finally gains an intermittent wiper setting and new options like an LED bed lamp or the SX appearance package introduced on the 2019 Tacoma. SR5 models receive a renewed dark grey wheel color and, when equipped with the optional 3.5-liter V-6, a 10-way, power-adjustable driver's seat—that's on all higher trims.

Toyota 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road

TRD Sport models get new, 17-inch wheels, plus a full suite of styling and tech updates standard on this trim upward. LED fog lamps bookend an altered grille, and taillights now feature chrome inserts. On Double Cab models, there is an available Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) to provide a 360-degree view around the truck through the infotainment screen. Useful both for parking and squeaking through a narrow gap along the trail.

Toyota 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) are optional on TRD Sport but standard the TRD Off-Road, which gains a Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) for 2020. MTM, which has previously been seen on the venerable Land Cruiser, is an improved version of the PVM 360-degree surround cam that also provides an under-truck view at low speeds to avoid obstacles that could damage the truck's undercarriage. The Tacoma Limited gets new 18-inch alloy wheels, but come on, buy an off-road trim.

Toyota

The range-topping Tacoma TRD Pro builds on the TRD Off-Road's platform with a new set of 16-inch wheels that are almost 4.2 pounds lighter per corner. TRD accounted for this by tweaking the 2020 model's spring rates and shock tuning for better control. Speaking of those shocks, they're 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass units designed for off-roading, but they also make for a surprisingly decent ride around town. Slipping MTM into its computer further boosts its rugged-terrain prowess. In addition to that scooped hood, several new design details further separate the TRD Pro from its underlings (because nobody who spends big on a top-of-the-line pickup wants to blend in). For lighting, there are sequential LED headlights and DRLs plus different LED fog lampsup front, with black taillight inserts out back. The new Army Green color in the top photo is also exclusive to the TRD Pro. Toyota tells The Drive that 2020 model year Toyota Tacomas should hit dealers by the end of the month.