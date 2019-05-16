Nissan Debuts Ultimate Parks Titan and Destination Frontier Adventure Trucks at Overland Expo West

Nissan has entered the fray of adventure vehicles at this year's Overland Expo West with a pair of go-anywhere pickup trucks: the Ultimate Parks Titan and Destination Frontier. Built specifically for the event being held in Flagstaff, Arizona, these concepts show off plenty of outdoor-aptitude with improved suspension, tires, and amenities for camping out after hitting the trail. While neither of these trucks are planned for production, many of the parts featured on them can be ordered to fit onto customer vehicles. Nissan partnered with a handful of aftermarket companies to bring the overlanders to the show, xxx Nissan Destination Frontier

Nissan's Frontier midsize pickup may be nearly old enough to acquire a driver's license, but thanks to a revival of the segment in recent years, it had its second-best sales stint ever in 2018. To further retool the versatile truck's image for an ever-changing market, Nissan created the Destination variant that boasts tons of off-road goodies and overlanding essentials. The crew cab pickup, which is based on an SV 4x4 Midnight Edition, has better ground clearance thanks to 33x11.50R17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires and a 3-inch Nisstec lift kit. It's armored by Hefty Fabworks hardware all around—from front to rear bumpers—including ultra-tough skid plates and rock sliders. A Warn winch is also installed to have your back in case you get in a tough situation that's a bit too much to get out of alone.

As for camping gear, a CVT Mt. Shasta rooftop tent provides shelter from the elements. Beside the tent, you'll find a Rhino Rack Pioneer Tray that offers a decent amount of storage and is then complemented by a Leitner Designs bed rack. Slender jerry cans are fitted to carry extra fuel out on the trail and Baja Designs LP6 Pro lights ensure you'll be able to see the obstacles ahead when transversing backcountry after dark. Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan

The Ultimate Parks Titan is an exercise performed by Nissan to promote America's National Park Foundation while also showcasing a vehicle that's perfect for staying a night or two out on the vast landscapes. Wrapped in a unique outdoor-inspired livery and towing a similarly-themed off-road trailer, the Titan certainly looks the part for overlanding. Like the Destination Frontier, Nissan's Ultimate Parks Titan is upgraded with a 3-inch lift and upsized tires; this time, though, the Nitto Trail Grapplers measure 35x12.50R17 and its suspension is a Hellwig Air setup. Method 701 Trail Series wheels help fill the fenders which have been widened courtesy of EGR flares, and power-folding AMP steps give added convenience while tucking away to optimize available ground clearance.

