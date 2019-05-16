Honda Rolls Out Summer-Ready Passport SUV and Ridgeline Pickup Truck at 2019 Overland Expo

Overlanding is the "next big thing" when it comes to outdoor adventure, and it's already claimed stake to a large part in automotive culture. Pickup trucks and SUVs alike are being fitted with rooftop tents, rad-and-retro jerry cans, and beefed up suspensions and tires to make ultimate trail rigs out of ordinary rides. Some manufacturers have got in on the action already and, at the 2019 Overland Expo West, Honda debuted its line of go-anywhere parts available to order right now. By taking its Passport crossover and Ridgeline midsize pickup truck and equipping them both with what your neighborhood camping junky may call "the goods," Honda is looking to show off the capabilities of its active-lifestyle-friendly machines. And while they may not be the perfect fit for Moab's toughest trails, they'll do the job nicely for, say, a night under the stars at Glacier National Park. 2019 Honda Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project

Honda

Headlining Honda's booth at Overland Expo West is the newest addition to its crossover lineup, the 2019 Passport. This particular build is fitted with the model's optional all-wheel-drive system to help with traction when the going gets slippery, paired with upsized Nitto RidgeGrappler tires. The off-road rubber is fitted to 18-inch Jsport KMC XD wheels that help to feel out the Passport's fender wells and give it an aggressive stance in tandem with a Jsport lift kit that adds 1.5-inches of clearance to the front and 0.75-inches to the rear.

Honda

As far as gear goes, the Passport Adventure Lifestyle Project touts a modular roof rack that's complemented by a Roofnest Sandpiper rooftop tent. Jsport side steps make accessing the roof a breeze, which becomes doubly important when you're carrying the essentials for your overlanding trip atop the Passport. An oversized spare tire carrier is also equipped so that you can have a bit of extra insurance when traversing rocky terrain. Finally, as is standard for most builds akin to the Passport ALP, additional lighting helps illuminate the way when simple headlamps just don't cut it. 2019 Honda Ridgeline Adventure Lifestyle Project

Honda

Built in the same vein as its Passport brethren, the Ridgeline Adventure Lifestyle Project is for those who need an agile machine with the convenience of a pickup bed. The all-wheel-drive option is also ticked in this case and, essentially, it adds a slew of go-anywhere goodies to the Ridgeline Black Edition. Skid plates brace the truck's undercarriage which is further protected by a mild suspension leveling kit. A Mesa bed rack provides extra utility for those who are on-the-go, as does the Plateau roof rack—the Roofnest rooftop tent also makes an appearance on the Ridgeline. Then, Honda's quiet and lightweight EU2200i generator supplies electricity when off the grid without disturbing the peace. All of these parts are currently available to order and, if you're in Flagstaff, Arizona from May 17-29, check out the annual Overlanding Expo West for more adventure-grade aftermarket parts.