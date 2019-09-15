Nissan Helps Charity Foundation Fix Its 200,000-Mile Titan in Dire Need of Repairs

The Send It Foundation is an organization that helps adults who are battling cancer experience the great outdoors with uniquely curated experiences. Founded by Jamie Schou, the organization has taken over 150 people on 31 different adventures. Schou, a former Nissan Titan owner, was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable cancer and died at just 35 years old. As a result, Send It was founded to help share his love of the outdoors.

Schou purchased the Titan brand-new and it was his first new car ever. Like a loyal member of the family, he drove the truck to many places and his entire family spent a great deal of time in it with him. After he passed, the family kept the truck and continued to use it on a daily basis for the foundation, eventually racking up over 200,000 miles on the odometer while putting on multiple charity programs. Eventually, the truck was in need of considerable and expensive repairs.