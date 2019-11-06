Nissan Frontier Desert Runner With Turbo V-8 Is the Midsize Truck of Our Dreams

Nissan rolled out a sexy Frontier Desert Runner pickup truck at SEMA this year, packed with a turbocharged V-8 heart and lots of trophy truck goodies. After all, the automaker already sells a Desert Runner package in its rear-wheel-drive Frontier, but sadly it's nothing like this amped-up unit.

The one-off creation had its 4.0-liter V-6 replaced with the 5.6-liter Endurance V-8 from its bigger sibling, the Titan. Of course, for SEMA, just swapping a motor isn't enough, so a turbocharger was added to increase the horsepower and torque rating to over 600 ponies and more than 700 pound-feet. Handling all that power is nothing other than a good ol' six-speed manual transmission.