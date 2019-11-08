This Mint-Condition 1993 Nissan Pathfinder With a Five-Speed Manual Is Worthy of Your Love
And also worthy of your money. All of it.
It’s not often that you see first-generation Nissan Pathfinder running around the city. And if you do, it's usually shredded to pieces due to a life full of adventure and hard work. That's exactly why this WD21-generation 1993 Nissan Pathfinder currently listed on BringATrailer is quite the anomaly, as it may very well be the cleanest WD21 currently for sale in America.
Listed as Lot #25149, this Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line in Fukuoka, Japan two years before the model evolved into the second-generation R50, featuring a five-door body style with a metallic red exterior and red cloth interior. Most importantly, it features the venerable and nearly indestructible 3.0-liter VG30E V-6, which was good for 153 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque when new, along with a rare five-speed manual transmission.
According to the listing, this lovely unit has only traveled approximately 98,000 miles, which means it’s just barely broken in, given that these Pathfinders are known to go eons beyond that. Yet, despite their durability, the current owner and seller claims to have given it a new clutch for good measure. The timing belt and water pump were also replaced in June 2019, which is a fairly common maintenance item at or near the 100,000-mile mark for most vehicles, and there’s even a new set of tires.
Not much else was done to it, other than the addition of a new aftermarket radio and an air-conditioning system recharge.
What’s most impressive, however, is the fact that there’s zero visible rust, especially for a truck that’s supposedly changed owners four times and spent most of its time in the northwest portion of Oregon. It's not perfect however as there are a few cracks in the dashboard, although this is a common sight for cars of this age and with vinyl dash padding.
At the time of writing, there's only one bid in the auction for the steep sum of $1, but it’s scheduled to end next week so it could be anyone’s guess as to how much it could sell for. If you fancy having America's cleanest first-gen Pathfinder in your garage and you don't want the modern take on the old-school SUV that's on sale today, here’s your chance.
