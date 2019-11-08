This Mint-Condition 1993 Nissan Pathfinder With a Five-Speed Manual Is Worthy of Your Love

According to the listing, this lovely unit has only traveled approximately 98,000 miles, which means it’s just barely broken in, given that these Pathfinders are known to go eons beyond that. Yet, despite their durability, the current owner and seller claims to have given it a new clutch for good measure. The timing belt and water pump were also replaced in June 2019, which is a fairly common maintenance item at or near the 100,000-mile mark for most vehicles, and there’s even a new set of tires.

Not much else was done to it, other than the addition of a new aftermarket radio and an air-conditioning system recharge.

What’s most impressive, however, is the fact that there’s zero visible rust, especially for a truck that’s supposedly changed owners four times and spent most of its time in the northwest portion of Oregon. It's not perfect however as there are a few cracks in the dashboard, although this is a common sight for cars of this age and with vinyl dash padding.