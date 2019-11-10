This Russian BMW 7-Series Monster Truck Is Built for Guided Off-Road Tours

The company says that each of the German's wheels is the size of a car, and while that may be a slight exaggeration, it’s definitely got…presence. The monster-sized BMW has self-locking differentials in the front and rear, a winch, and (of course) four-wheel drive to tackle any terrain. The best part of the whole thing is that there’s a complete E32 7-Series sitting on top. This means that you’ll be coddled by the best leather and all the build quality that a thirty-year-old Bimmer has to offer. This one has been upgraded with front and rear cameras and other gear to handle the modified drivetrain.

Valkyrie roams terrain located southwest of Moscow in an area near the town of Spas-Demensk, which is in the Kaluga Oblast, for those of you interested in Russian geography. Tours include visits to the trench lines from the Great Patriotic War, which took place between 1941 and 1945 as part of the Eastern Front of World War II. If that doesn’t scream “family vacation," the tours also include great views of nature and a mud trail for people that want to do some off-roading.