Watch a Monster Truck Pull off a Ridiculous 144-Foot-Long Jump and Break a World Record

Monster Jam stands as one of the most entertaining automotive spectacles on earth some 25-plus years after it originally debuted on national television. With events held across the United States and horsepower-crazed lunatics leading the way, outrageous stunts like front-flips and barrel rolls highlight the raucous showcases of 12,000-pound trucks doing the impossible. The newest feat to add to this list was performed in Orlando, Florida on Saturday when Colton Eichelberger jumped seven other monster trucks in his 1,500-horsepower machine, flying 144 feet in the process.

A video uploaded to YouTube by Autoweek's Mike Pryson depicts the aerial act that took place during Monster Jam's World Finals encore: