Buy This Stick-Shift 2001 7 Series With an M5 V8 Swap and Own the Ultimate BMW Sedan

All of this being said, this car isn't showroom perfect. After all, it's 20 years old now. There's a bit of minor paint bubbling in spots, the engine has more than 200,000 miles on it, a few parts of the interior around the back seats are a little rough, and the weatherstripping has certainly seen better days as well. It's best to go through all of the 280 images in the listing before you pull the trigger on bidding here because while this car is probably the ultimate 7 Series ever made, it will still need some work to get into tip-top shape.

But who am I kidding, it's an E38 with an M5 drivetrain swap. It appears to have been done right, and the combination of it being a short-wheelbase car in Imola Red with the M-Sport package also makes it super rare, if you're into that kind of thing. If you want to own what is probably peak 7 Series, you're just a bid away. The price currently sits at $18,000 as of publishing, but that's bound to go up.

