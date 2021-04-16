New BMW M4 CSL Prototype Spotted Ripping Around the Nurburgring

BMW’s M cars are a lot of fun, but they’re not exactly rare. It makes full-on M versions of the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8 Series, as well as all of its SUVs except for the X7. Many of those are also available in the more powerful and hardcore Competition spec. But you don’t see the letters CSL (Coupé Sport Leichtbau) very often. That’s because BMW only breaks out the label for its most finely-honed track weapons; the last time the CSL badge appeared was on the E46 M3 nearly two decades ago, a car that's still revered today. Judging by the looks of these disguised prototypes recently spotted tearing around the Nurburgring, it appears the Bavarians' mark of ultimate performance may be returning from its long hiatus on a new BMW M4 CSL.

BMW did a great job of camouflaging its test mules—aside from a front lip that extends beyond the edges of the bumper, it’s hard to see what the black and white wrapping conceals in front and rear aero work. According to Autocar, who reported on a tip from an anonymous source, the production version could debut by the end of this year and start rolling out of the factory in July 2022.