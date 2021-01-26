2022 BMW M5 CS: 627 HP and Rear Bucket Seats for the Most Powerful Production BMW Ever

There was the M3 CS, then the M2 CS, and now there's this: the 2022 BMW M5 CS, an even super-er super sedan that continues BMW's tradition of capping off an M car's production run with a lightened, tightened model. And this one just so happens to be the company's most powerful production car to date.

To create the CS, BMW took the 617-horsepower M5 Competition and tuned its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to make 627 horsepower. Torque remains a more-than-healthy 553 pound-feet but all of that is now available over a rev range that's precisely 90 rpm wider (1,800 to 5,950 rpm versus the M5 Comp's 1,800 to 5,860 rpm). More significantly perhaps, the M5 CS is 230 pounds lighter thanks to less soundproofing and increased use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics.