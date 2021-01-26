2022 BMW M5 CS: 627 HP and Rear Bucket Seats for the Most Powerful Production BMW Ever

That same gold color extends to the M5 CS's grille surrounds, badges, and fender vent trim pieces located behind the front wheels. Paired to the Frozen Deep Green metallic paint shown here, the M5 CS is one of the best things, style-wise, that BMW's done in recent memory. (Don't put that Frozen paint through a car wash, though.) The entire look is brought together by LED DRLs that are yellow instead of the standard white, making the more hardcore M5 look a bit like an endurance race car.
Inside, the most notable change would probably be found in the back seats, where the regular three-person bench has been replaced by two bucket seats. Yes, just like certain versions of the Porsche Panamera, an Aston Martin Rapide, or, as a more down-to-earth example, the Honda Civic Type R, the BMW M5 CS is a four-door four-seater. And what a pair of seats they are, too.