BMW's Latest Marketing Move Is an Ad with an Old 7 Series Calling Its iX Electric SUV 'Bullshit'

Twenty years ago, the first iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system launched to a great deal of controversy and criticism. Remarkably, it wasn't a failure, but a sign of the future—it's hard to imagine a modern car without a screen in it. Thankfully, iDrive got better over the years, and so did the other screens. But the O.G. iDrive is back in a clip from BMW, where new cars talk like college kids back home for the holidays who argue with their bigoted uncles over dinner.

For fans of Pixar's Cars franchise or maybe keen students of intergenerational drama, why not enjoy a 7 Series telling the all-electric iX that it's "bullshit" without even commenting on that grille? That's the point of this video, where BMW's upcoming electric car describes all the things it can do that an old 7 Series could not.