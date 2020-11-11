BMW iX: A 300-Mile Electric SUV With a Futuristic Interior and 500 Horsepower

A lot of that weight is doubtlessly in the battery pack, which boasts 100kWh of electric charge. According to BMW, this will give the iX a range of around 300 miles when the EPA test cycle is used, meaning the range is in all likelihood actually longer than that, as it is on the Porsche Taycan. The German automaker also claims that thanks to a 200kW charger, the iX can go from 10 to 80 percent battery power in just 40 minutes, or gain 75 miles after replenishing the battery for ten minutes. It's also stated that these batteries are eco-friendly due to their high recyclability.

In the United States, the iX is going to use EVGo's nationwide charging network, which General Motors and other automakers also use. BMW says that drivers will receive $100 worth of free charging to start, but will have to pay on their own after that.

On the outside, the iX is going to be an aerodynamic SUV about the size of an X5 or X6, sharing its buck-toothed kidney grille with the new 4 Series and having a drag coefficient of just .25. The grille isn't an intake on the EV, of course, it's a spot for BMW to stuff a bunch of sensors for the car's suite of driver aids, which the automaker claims will be extremely capable thanks to a powerful onboard computer—although details weren't provided.

Interestingly, BMW claims the plastic material the sensors are protected by is not only sturdy but self-healing, and is able to repair small scratches in its surface if left for 24 hours in a room temperature environment.

Its aerodynamic tricks also aren't just told by its low drag coefficient, as BMW says that by carefully shaping the front end, rear end, underbody, and wheel areas, the iX picks up an impressive 40 miles of range. Also involved in this aerodynamic efficiency is active cooling flaps, which open and close depending on the cooling load to make sure the car is as streamlined as possible as often as possible. The unique wheel design is also attributed to adding range, with claims as high as nine miles of additional range added thanks to their shape.