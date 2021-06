Those who made fun of the four-door 4 Series' redundant premise as a four-door version of a two-door version of a four-door car might soon have their armchair product planner licenses revoked, because BMW's more practical 4er is getting a sequel. The second-generation 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is here and it combines one easily mockable BMW-ism—four-door coupes—with another: the bucktooth 4 Series grille.

It's essentially the perfect car for the cross-section of people who want the big vertical grilles with four doors... but don't want to spring for the high-performance M3 or the electric i4. In fact, its shape should be familiar to those who have already seen the recently-revealed i4 since, style-wise, this looks pretty much like BMW's new EV but with all of its "electric-y" elements stripped away.