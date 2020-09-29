2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible Brings Back the Soft Top

Thirty-five years after the introduction of the first BMW 3 Series Convertible was unveiled, BMW brought back the soft top for the 3er's modern-day successor, the 4 Series Convertible. The last generation 4 Series convertible was only available as a folding hardtop, which was fine enough, but also pretty heavy and bulky up top, eating into cargo space and messing with the handling.

According to BMW, the new soft top is approximately 40 percent lighter than the last-gen's hardtop, adds 0.2 inches of additional head room and adds 1.2 cubic feet of extra cargo area for a total of 9 cubic feet of stuff space. There's even a safety mechanism that prevents it from being lowered with a full trunk, and a pass-through in the rear seat to haul longer items if need be. The rear seats are designed for two with a center console in the middle. There are two colors available for the top: a standard black and an optional Moonlight black that has a subtle shimmer to it. The soft top material pulls taut when it's closed to reduce wind noise and improve the car's aerodynamics. It features a honeycomb-design construction, multiple layers of insulation and a glass rear window. It has three bow panels that fold into an accordion-style Z congifuration when open and tucks under a hard cover.

The soft top can be opened and closed at up to 31 mph, and takes just 18 seconds to do either. You can also open the top using the optional Comfort Access system through the remote key. When the top is down, there's a standard wind deflector with two mesh elements that reduces wind noise and turbulence. It comes with its own fitted bag in the trunk or it can fit behind the rear backrest. Aerodynamics were important here, with a coefficient of drag that improved by 0.02 due to its new soft top, an underbody that's nearly sealed and other aerodynamic aids like air flap control and air curtains. This is despite the fact that the car itself is bigger: 5.2 inches longer (or 5.3 inches for the M440i Convertible), 1 inch wider, 0.1 inch higher, and with a 1.6-inch longer wheelbase. BMW also worked to make up for the rigidity that was lost when they took the 4 Series' roof off by adding an aluminum shear panel in the front end, a rigid rear floor plate, a reinforced transmission tunnel in the rear and side skirts that have greater torsional rigidity. The company says that all of these tweaks make the new 4 Series Convertible 4% stiffer in terms of static torsional rigidity than the last 4 Series Convertible.

