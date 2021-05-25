2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: 0-60 MPH in 3.6 Seconds, Indoors to Outdoors in 18 Seconds

BMW has unveiled the newest member of the M3/M4 family: the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible. It's a drop-top version of the xDrive M4 we already know which means, hardware-wise, there isn't much that's really new. Take the running gear and bucktooth grilles of the all-wheel-drive M4 Comp, stick the non-M 4 Series Convertible's new soft-top on it, and this is what you get.

While the previous-generation M4 Convertible used a retractable hardtop, BMW has moved to a fabric-skinned soft top for this new version. It's 40 percent lighter, contributing to a lower center of gravity, and more compact, resulting in a trunk that's 1.2 cubic feet bigger. Opening or closing said roof takes 18 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 31 mph. A safety mechanism stops it from opening if the trunk is full and, to compensate for the compromised rigidity, the M4 Convertible receives additional torsions struts at the rear of the body.