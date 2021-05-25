2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: 0-60 MPH in 3.6 Seconds, Indoors to Outdoors in 18 Seconds

Of course, access to unlimited headroom and rearward visibility comes at a cost. Not only will the M4 Competition Convertible literally cost more money, starting at $87,295 ($7,500 more than the equivalent Coupe), but it'll also weigh precisely 327 pounds more than the fixed roof model, tipping the scales at 4,306 pounds. Ergo, the convertible takes 0.2 seconds longer to hit 60 miles per hour than the fixed-top version, clocking a 3.6-second sprint versus the Coupe's 3.4. Top speed, however, is unchanged at 155 mph as standard and 174 mph with the M Driver's Package.
Just like the existing M4 and M3 Competition cars, forward thrust comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo straight-six making 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission feeds power to all four wheels but a 2WD mode is available when stability control is off.