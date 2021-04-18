BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive: 503 HP With Rear-Biased AWD to Match

As you may have expected, the M3 and M4 Competition xDrive boast better off-the-line acceleration than their rear-drive-only counterparts, with both hitting 60 mph from a dig in just 3.4 seconds—that's 0.4 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive Competition cars. Top speed is a typically German 155 or 180 mph depending on spec.
The 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and M4 Competition xDrive will hit dealerships in August with the AWD M3 starting at $77,895 and the AWD M4 starting at $79,795.
