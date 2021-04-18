BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive: 503 HP With Rear-Biased AWD to Match

Thus far, every BMW M3 or M4 you could get from the factory has been strictly rear-wheel-drive. That ends this summer because, as promised, xDrive versions of the 2022 BMW M3 and M4 Competition are here.

Officially the first-ever M3 and M4 models to get all-wheel drive from the factory, the new M3 and M4 Comp xDrive both put down 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo straight-six, unchanged from the rear-drive Competition models. The rear-biased xDrive system is fully variable, shuffling torque between the front and rear wheels using an electronically controlled, multi-plate clutch while an Active M Differential splits rear-axle torque left and right.