2021 BMW X6 M Competition Review: This Automotive Marvel Movie Is Loud, Impressive, and Forgettable

As for things I'd change: The seats are ergonomically fine but, like the ride, a little firm for my coddled backside. The headrests feel more like something you'd find at the gym rather than something you'd put at the top of your bed.

This car's biggest sin, however, is similar to the one I found in the 330e . Despite the massive horsepower, Balemobile-inspired paintwork , and style-for-style's-sake rear end, the X6 M Competition doesn't really seem to have a soul. It's numb. Terribly and almost terrifyingly fast, but antiseptically so. It doesn't surprise or connect with its driver on any sort of emotional level and I'm disappointed BMW made it this way.

The massage function on the front seats and gesture controls that let you control the radio by waving your hand in the air like a wizard are both cool exhibitions of how far technology—and, indeed, human laziness—have come but are limited in actual, practical value. "Gimmick" is, I think, the word I'm looking for.

There's a quote from an ex-BMW exec that quite eloquently exposed the kind of thinking that exists within the company today. Back in 2018, when the G20 3 Series first debuted, BMW's then-development chief and board member Klaus Fröhlich told Australian publication Motoring:

"It has to beat everybody in the segment in driving dynamics because all the Australian, UK, and American journalists say, 'Oh the E46 CSL was the last real 3 Series.' I do not want to hear that shit anymore. First thing and this is for me the most important thing; you can drive fast and completely relaxed. You don't feel how fast you are. Second thing and this thing is a big achievement; this car is much more valuable, it has much better materials and it is solid like a rock."

You don't feel how fast you are.

Fröhlich's philosophy gives a glimpse into why so many of BMW's recent cars are so emotionally distant and why the X6 M is the way it is. I knew I was going fast because of how quickly the ground beneath me was moving. The speedometer told me as much. But I did not feel it. And if I did not feel it, what exactly was the point of going fast at all? If I'm going to get a ticket, I might as well have fun doing it, right? Does BMW think people buy fast cars for the sole sake of actually getting to their destinations sooner? Get the fuck outta here.

The Competition

"High-performance, coupe-shaped, midsize luxury SUV" might be an unnecessary niche within another unnecessary niche, but there are quite a few of these on the market. Mercedes-AMG, for example, will sell you a GLE 63 S Coupe starting at $117,050. There's also the $115,595 Audi RS Q8 and the somewhat more expensive $133,250 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe. All of them, not so coincidentally perhaps, feature 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8s, and all of them get from zero to 60 mph in exactly 3.7 seconds, just like the X6 M Competition. Who says luxury cars are homogenized goods?

Those with even bigger budgets and an appetite for more flash may consider the Lamborghini Urus, a car that cynics might call a badge-and-body-kit-engineered version of the aforementioned RS Q8. Same with the gorgeous Aston Martin DBX, a vehicle that happens to use the same engine as the GLE 63 S and is empirical proof that eccentrically-styled SUVs need not be awkward-looking. These are some of the nichest of niche cars, but clearly people are buying them if so many automakers all offer their own version.

The Marvel Verdict

In spite of what your 16-year-old cousin or nephew thinks, Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther were not cinematic masterpieces. Neither was Crazy Rich Asians, for that matter, no matter what Rotten Tomatoes or guilt-ridden white people have to say. And I, in no way, expect that upcoming Shang-Chi flick to be one, either. But that's okay because those movies are grand, bombastic, and beautifully produced showcases of how far we've come in terms of both diversity and how convincingly CGI can de-age Robert Downey Jr.