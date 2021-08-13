2021 BMW M4 Competition First Drive Review: BMW M Has Still Got It

As of July, the province of Ontario's official threshold for what constitutes "stunt driving" has been lowered by six mph. Now, anybody caught going over 25 mph on a road with a limit lower than 50 mph will have their vehicle impounded on the spot for two weeks instead of the previous penalty of one week. This is the perfect time, then, to test the new, 503-horsepower 2021 BMW M4 Competition, a car that can hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and quickly dash well into the triple digits without batting an eye. Speaking of batting eyes, yes, this is how the M4 and M3 look now. In person, painted black, with a front plate, and from certain angles, it's really not that bad. But any design requiring that many qualifiers to make it palatable is probably a design that inherently could be improved. I'm not here to talk about that, though. What's way more interesting to discuss is how this car drives. And, as turns it out, the way this car drives is pretty goddamn great.

Chris Tsui

2021 BMW M4 Competition: By the Numbers

Base price (as tested): $72,795 USD ($110,625 CAD)

$72,795 USD ($110,625 CAD) Powertrain: 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six | 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive

3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six | 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive Power: 503 @ 6,250 rpm

503 @ 6,250 rpm Torque: 479 lb-ft @ 2,750 to 5,500 rpm

479 lb-ft @ 2,750 to 5,500 rpm 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Top speed: 155 mph (180 mph with M Performance Package)

155 mph (180 mph with M Performance Package) Seating capacity: 4

4 Cargo volume: 12 cubic feet

12 cubic feet Curb weight: 3,880 pounds

3,880 pounds EPA fuel economy: 16 mpg city | 23 highway | 19 combined

16 mpg city | 23 highway | 19 combined Quick take: An ultra-capable, canyon-destroying cruiser that's as fun as it is fast. What Is It? For the uninitiated, the BMW M4 is the highest-performing version of the 4 Series, itself a two-door version of BMW's ever-popular 3 Series compact sedan. Spiritual ancestors include the legendary E30 M3 that was born in the mid-'80s, the bigger E36 M3 that came in the '90s, the beloved E46 M3 that arrived shortly after the turn of the millennium, the V8-powered, Obama-era E92 M3, and, finally, the F82 M4, this car's direct predecessor and the first to call itself an "M4" instead of M3 Coupe.

Chris Tsui

Chris Tsui

At least until the inevitable CSL/GTS/CS versions come along, this rear-drive Competition-spec M4 is the most potent M4 you can get, featuring 30 more hp than the regular M model and an eight-speed automatic gearbox instead of the non-Comp's six-speed manual. Natural rivals include the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe—a car that's tipped to reinvent itself as a four-cylinder hybrid soon—as well as the Audi RS5. Powered by the company's new S58 twin-turbo straight-six first seen in the X3 and X4 M crossovers, the M4 Comp pairs the motor with expertly calibrated launch control that's able to deliver prodigious straight-line pace. It's verifiably and undeniable a Very Fast Car, but drag racing isn't really something I'd posit as the M4 Comp's raison d'être, especially in an era of sub-two-second EVs and performance SUVs from BMW's own catalog, which can get up to speed sooner still. Fast, Fun, and Functional Where the M4 really shines is in the corners.

Chris Tsui

Chris Tsui

Variable-ratio steering is quick to respond, extremely accurate, and allows you to explore this car's frankly ridiculous high-speed grip without feeling overly heavy, even in Sport mode. Everything sits on a stiffened chassis and adaptive M suspension, both of which taste fluidly unflappable. They make hypothetical adventures well into Ontario's new definition of stunt driving feel like the M4 Competition is simply drumming its fingers. The 503 horses and 479 pound-feet of torque are a lot but never seemed to even come close to overwhelming the rocksteady M4 Comp. When the party does get too hot, though, the brakes are similarly impressive. Strong while remaining smooth and easy to use around town, the stoppers feature six pistons up front and single pistons in the back. The calipers on this tester were also painted blue but can be had in black or red. Those front clampers are also adorned with the M logo which, as we all know, can instantly reduce a car's 60-mph stopping distance by about five feet. [Editor's note: Not actually, though.]

Chris Tsui

Chris Tsui

The transmission, an eight-speed torque converter automatic, moves through the cogs very smoothly, crisply, and with little driveline shock. Manual shifts via the carbon-and-red-grip paddles are swift enough but not quite as instantaneous as they perhaps ought to be in a car of this caliber. The cost of eschewing a less daily friendly dual-clutch system, I suppose. Don't get me wrong, though. From a purely objective standpoint, pretty much all of this car's mechanical aspects—whether they have to do with the way it accelerates, turns, or stops—are marvelously and cohesively engineered.

Chris Tsui

This is all well and good, of course, but making a car that's extremely capable has never really been a problem for BMW M. Where it's been lacking lately is in the Fun and Feel department. In the case of the G82-generation M4 Competition, I'm happy to report that the news is quite good. Piloting this car down a winding forest avenue is like operating your own personal roller coaster, where the amount you'd like to thrill or frighten yourself is controlled entirely by your own hands and feet. At high speeds, some high-performance luxury cars make it a mission to cosset, insulate, and disguise—making 100 mph feel more like 50. Drive fast in the M4 Comp and it definitely lets you know you're going fast. Throttle response is satisfyingly immediate, and while the turbos do take a fraction of a second to kick in at low revs, it was a trait I found only to add to a sense of theater that was missing from the last M car I drove. The M4 makes a good noise, too, emitting a bassy, cool straight-six purr that's best described as quintessentially BMW.

Chris Tsui