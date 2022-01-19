2022 BMW M5 CS Review: Just What the Real M Fans Ordered

In summation, the M5 CS is a car that retains most of the regular M5's livability but is several magnitudes more exciting to pilot. Unquestionably sharper but simultaneously more graceful on a backroad, this is a BMW M5, unfiltered. While the Competition version behaves like a butler, obediently but passionlessly serving up speed when it's requested, the CS has a bit of an agenda of its own. It doesn't just serve, it goads you on.

Among the European competition, the M5 CS goes relatively unmatched. Despite their abundance of power, until Mercedes-AMG comes up with a Black Series equivalent of the E63 S or Porsche goes all GT3 with the Panamera, the M5 CS is a bit of an anomaly. Refreshingly, things change when you look at what the Americans have to offer. Based on what Kristen Lee has to say about it, the much cheaper and manual-optioned Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing may just be the closest rival the M5 CS has in terms of visceral, super-powered, big luxury sedan thrills while maintaining track capabilities and focus. This is a combination even the Dodge Charger Hellcat lacks.

As-tested, the M5 CS costs $173,280 CAD and, in the U.S., starts at $142,995 USD. It is, by no means, an inexpensive proposition. Although to be fair, it's only about 20 Canadian grand more than the M5 Comp I tested. And—based on seat-of-the-pants thrills alone—is probably worth a lot more.

In fact, it very well might be the best sedan I've ever driven. Yes, the legendary E39 M5 was simpler, more compact, and had more pedals but, as a complete package, the new CS is just... better. Heresy, I know. It also makes my disappointment in the current M5 Comp even greater. Because I now know what that same powertrain and platform are capable of with some tweaks.

BMW has absolutely done this on purpose. It knows what it has with the CS and has chosen to charge accordingly. On the one hand, I'm glad to see that BMW still does, in fact, know how to build a good M car but, on the other, it frustrates me to know that it's opted to reserve the good stuff for only its most well-to-do and well-connected clientele. Not only does this car cost a whole lot of pretty pennies—it's more than $30,000 more expensive than the Competition—but only about 1,000 will ever be made. BMW refused to confirm how many of those are earmarked for the U.S. but, for what it's worth, Canada is only getting 25.

Sobering marketplace realities aside, though, the M5 CS drove how I wanted the Competition to drive in its most performance-oriented setting. Alert, masterful, and daringly, almost unbelievably good. It is a more-than-worthy bearer of the vaunted M5 name. If making your peers look a bit shit is secretly one of life's great pleasures, then the M5 CS is having a ball.