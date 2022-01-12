The Next BMW M5 Could Have a High-Powered Hybrid V8: Spy Shots

If there's one thing the current BMW M5 doesn't lack, it's horsepower. Thankfully for fans of performance excess, the next-generation super sedan will likely boast Dodge Hellcat-beating grunt thanks to the addition of electric motors. An M5 tester was spied outside a BMW facility just this week, and if you squint, you'll see "Hybrid Test Vehicle" written along the side. Or you can see where we've highlighted it above, either way.

Per "a source close to" BMW speaking to Autocar, the seventh-gen M5 will come to market in 2024 and push nearly 800 horsepower out of a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. The report says a rear-mounted electric motor will boost the next M5's specs by over 200 hp and roughly 220 pound-feet of torque, contributing to a total of around 790 horses and 737 pound-feet once the V8 is also accounted for. Not all that far-fetched of a premise considering the Concept XM—and, presumably, its upcoming production version—already extracts 750 hp and 737 pound-feet from its plug-in V8 powertrain. For comparison, the current M5 Competition is officially rated for 617 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque.

The test mule in question also has big brakes, quad exhaust tips, and a charge door located in front of the driver's door. Our spy photographer speculates that the next M5 will use the same powertrain as the XM and make the same 750 hp.