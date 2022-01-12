The Next BMW M5 Could Have a High-Powered Hybrid V8: Spy Shots
Thanks to electricity, the future M5 could push more than 750 horsepower.
If there's one thing the current BMW M5 doesn't lack, it's horsepower. Thankfully for fans of performance excess, the next-generation super sedan will likely boast Dodge Hellcat-beating grunt thanks to the addition of electric motors. An M5 tester was spied outside a BMW facility just this week, and if you squint, you'll see "Hybrid Test Vehicle" written along the side. Or you can see where we've highlighted it above, either way.
Per "a source close to" BMW speaking to Autocar, the seventh-gen M5 will come to market in 2024 and push nearly 800 horsepower out of a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. The report says a rear-mounted electric motor will boost the next M5's specs by over 200 hp and roughly 220 pound-feet of torque, contributing to a total of around 790 horses and 737 pound-feet once the V8 is also accounted for. Not all that far-fetched of a premise considering the Concept XM—and, presumably, its upcoming production version—already extracts 750 hp and 737 pound-feet from its plug-in V8 powertrain. For comparison, the current M5 Competition is officially rated for 617 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque.
The test mule in question also has big brakes, quad exhaust tips, and a charge door located in front of the driver's door. Our spy photographer speculates that the next M5 will use the same powertrain as the XM and make the same 750 hp.
In contrast, Autocar alleges that the V8 in question will be a further-evolved version of the same S63 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 that powers the M5 right now. Back in November, an image surfaced of what is said to be the next-generation "S68" V8 set to power the XM. Whether the high-performance 5er is indeed missing out on this new mill or the two engines being discussed here are indeed one and the same remains to be seen. Considering how important the M5 name is to the brand, though, I'd lean towards the latter.
Reportedly working with a "heavily-reworked chassis," the future Bimmer sedan is also said to use the same eight-speed automatic gearbox and variable all-wheel-drive system that delivers power in the current M5. Like other plug-in hybrids, the ability to drive on electricity alone for limited distances is expected.
A BMW spokesperson declined to comment when The Drive reached out prior to publication.
Got insider info for the author about the next M5? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
