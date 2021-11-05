This May Be BMW's Next—and Last—V8

Despite much of the industry—BMW included—aggressively pivoting towards electricity, the Bavarian automaker apparently doesn't see why it can't continue to work on internal combustion as well. The brand's boss was quoted earlier in the year saying "demand for ICE vehicles will remain robust for many years to come" and that BMW has no plans on stopping the development of new gas-burning engines any time soon. Case in point: a photo posted to Bimmerpost depicting what is said to be the company's all-new V8 that will apparently power the upcoming BMW XM high-performance SUV.

Just by eyeballing the engine cover design, the two intakes, and the fact that it looks different from any BMW V8 already in existence, this has gotta be an eight-cylinder engine meant for a BMW M car. The extra burly bracing at the front, similar to those found in the existing X5 and X6 M, also indicates that this probably isn't the engine bay of, say, the next-gen M2 but rather something quite a bit bigger and heavier. The orange wiring seen around said engine may also indicate hybrid electrification to some degree.

For comparison, here's what the X6 M Competition's S63 V8 engine looks like.