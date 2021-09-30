2022 BMW iX First Ride Review: A Luxo EV That Brakes Like a Race Car

I have electric SUV fatigue. Even my phone has electric SUV fatigue. After a day at the International Mobility Show Germany, it had collected all the photos I’d taken of shiny new crossovers, put them in an album, and then asked if this was my new car. Honey, no. By the following day, I was so sick of electric SUVs you could’ve run me over with one and I would’ve been delighted, so long as I didn’t have to look at it. But then, then the 2022 BMW iX came along. I don’t like fancy cars. Admittedly, I’m a weird-car person, not a fancy-car person. I've even played a game with other people where we imagined which single car we'd spend $150,000 on. I couldn’t come up with anything. Now that’s changed with this new BMW. Let me explain. Full disclosure: I didn’t actually drive the iX because I have a brain injury with exquisite comic timing that decided to give me a seizure the morning of our test drives. This seriously upset me because, by that point, I really would've loved to drive the iX. Thankfully, BMW was really accommodating so I spent plenty of time in the car anyway, which is why this is called "first ride," not first drive.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50: By the Numbers Base price: $83,200

$83,200 Powertrain: 106.3-kWh battery | 200-kW front motor | 250-kW rear motor | 1-speed transmission | all-wheel drive

106.3-kWh battery | 200-kW front motor | 250-kW rear motor | 1-speed transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 516

516 Torque: 564 lb-ft

564 lb-ft 0-60: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds Top speed: 124 mph (though we went faster than this)

124 mph (though we went faster than this) Range: 300 miles (estimated)

300 miles (estimated) Curb weight: 5,659 pounds

5,659 pounds Seating capacity: 5

5 Quick take: A race car that’s unashamedly feminine and out to cause trouble. 126 mph in the Right Lane Driving down the Autobahn outside Munich, after leaving the Dingolfing plant where the iX is built, I glanced over at the dash. The car felt like it was cruising, definitely nowhere near struggling and it barely registered that we’d accelerated, except that I could see we were gaining on an Opel Corsa ahead that was clinging to the fast lane with unbridled optimism. We were going 203 kph (126 mph) and it felt like it had more to give, at least until the optimistic Corsa forced us to stand on the brakes to bring us down to a more civilized 124 kph (77 mph). The iX didn’t grouse about it, losing speed as effortlessly as it seemed to have found it. Once lower-horsepower obstacles moved out of the way and it could properly fly again, it felt like every passenger ride I’ve ever had on a race track. And wanted to just go, and go fast. Front and rear motors give the iX almost more power than it feels like it should have, even though it's not ridiculous with the kilowattage. The 516 horsepower is nothing to be sniffed at, but in such a big and heavy car it's also hardly axle-breaking. In competition terms, the Audi RS E-Tron GT has 637 horsepower and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo puts out 750, so the iX isn't really packing that much, even if it smokes the Model Y's 384 ponies. The iX doesn't use its performance to offer you towing capacity (although it surely could) and it's not another SUV to tug your boat around. The iX is all about luxury; starting at $84,195, and an awful lot in the car I rode in was optional equipment, from the microfiber interior that made it feel lush and soft inside rather than the stern feel of leather, to the suspension. But compared to, say, a sports car, then even if you hype the price up with lots of goodies and get closer to $100,000, that's still acceptable for a luxury, cutting-edge BMW EV.

Gigantism (Affectionate) Built on BMW's CLAR platform, the iX is the successor to the i3. It's much bigger, much more expensive, and on paper a lot less pure fun than BMW's first shot at an electric city car. The i3 makes you smile when you drive it because it's a little bit cheeky, something rudely bullish about the way you know you could drag race anything away from the lights in it and I was surprised to find the iX carried that on, just on a grander scale and with a bigger scope. One of the properly weird facts about the iX is that it has a drag coefficient of 0.25. That’s sedan territory, on a car that’s mid-sized for the U.S. but looks pretty hulking in Munich traffic. For comparison, the i3, which looks miniature next to the iX, has a Cd of 0.3. Why am I starting with that? Well, it kind of explains a lot of the car’s most surprising attributes. It’s a big, heavy SUV—by default of being electric and containing over 100-kWh worth of battery capacity—and it should, probably, feel kind of tanky.

