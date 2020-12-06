There’s this unfortunate necessity that manufacturers inflict upon publications called an embargo: they give you a date when you can write a test drive after every journalist has had a turn in the car, thus leveling the playing field. But it sucks when you have at your disposal—say, a 2021 First Edition Mustang Mach-E, the electric vehicle that Ford is aiming directly at Tesla—and you can't tell your readers about it quite yet. The embargo prevents us from telling you about the acceleration, for instance, but not about the seats (thin but supportive, needs more side bolstering). Or rear-seat room (fine for two adults, passable for three). Or cargo space (massive, front and rear compartments).

Instead of a test drive, call this a test sit. And we’re soliciting your questions. What do you want to know about the Mustang Mach-E? I'll start with a few of my own.

How far will it go? It was delivered with 92 percent battery charge, good for, it says, 292 miles. How fast? Zero to 60 mph in under four seconds, according to Ford. And that feels accurate. (No, we’re not breaking the embargo there per se—I rode with Dave Pericak, Ford Icon director, who not only oversaw the development of the Mach-E, but the Ford GT, so you can be assured that there’s sportiness built into the Mach-E, and more to come.) How much? Not sure. The Mach-E starts at about $45,000, less available tax credits. Mine has the First Edition package, plus 19-inch aluminum wheels and P225/55R19 Michelins. With all-wheel-drive, I'd guess about $60,000 tops. How come? This is the big, and most common question, first posed by a young man wiping down fuel pumps at 7-Eleven. “That’s a Mustang?” Yes. “No really, did you put those badges and taillights on there? I mean, it’s cool if you did.” No, it’s a Mustang Mach-E. Really. And finally, why? Because, as Pericak said, it’s a Mustang. It will be bought by current Mustang owners who need a four-door car, too. It will be welcomed at Mustang shows; it’s a Mustang. Remember the Mustang II? I'm just throwing that out there.

