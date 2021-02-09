2022 Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT: Audi's Take On the Taycan Is a Mighty Electric Cruiser

The GT was designed with the track in mind; the concept even made its debut at the 24 Hours of Spa last year. In turn, it's got all the steering and balance features you'd expect for that. All-wheel steering can be added to the GT and comes as standard with the RS, moving 2.8 degrees in the rear for opposite-direction control in low speed corners and same-direction alignment at high speeds.

Weirdly for an electric car, the E-Tron GT has a clutch, though it's for the rear-axle differential, which can be actuated variably. Audi says it gives a full locking range from zero to 100 percent for ultimate balance of the car, including individual wheel braking control. Audi Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi, a man that's fairly hard to please, said the braking felt "strong and highly controllable," even to a racing drivers' standards.

The battery pack is a hefty 93.4-kilowatt-hour unit, which Audi says can charge from five to 80 percent in less than 23 minutes using a 270-kilowatt fast charger. Audi claims an estimated EPA range of 232 miles which isn't great, though it's a fair deal better than the Porsche Taycan.

The automaker hasn't released a figure for how much the pack weighs yet but it'll be a substantial percentage of the car's 5,000-plus-pound total, so major steps have been taken to reduce the weight elsewhere. The RS comes with a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic roof to bring down its overall heft and make the car feel more, well, like a GT car than the slightly hearse-like handling of some powerful EVs.