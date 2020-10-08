Hear It: The Audi E-Tron GT RS Won't Be a Quiet Electric Car
Describing it as "sci-fi" would be cliche, but these sounds were actually synthesized in a lab.
Just like its Porsche Taycan cousin, the Audi E-Tron GT won't drive in complete silence when it finally rolls off the assembly line at the end of this year. Instead, Audi has concocted its own audio signature for the electric four-door that'll both warn pedestrians of its presence and make drivers feel like they're piloting some sort of sci-fi aircraft.
What's more, an Audi spokesperson told Car and Driver and confirmed to The Drive that the E-Tron GT will debut alongside a high-performance RS variant. They also mentioned that the latter will emit the same sounds as the regular GT. Have a listen.
Audi also released an isolated clip of the E-Tron GT being pushed further up its "rev range." Click here to take a listen to that. No, it doesn't sound as blatantly internally combusted as the one Tony Stark drove in Avengers: Endgame, which featured a conspicuously old-school growl on request of the filmmakers. Instead, Audi sounds like it's gone for a cleaner, more futuristic note.
Like hearing a whole gang of instruments playing in an orchestra, Audi has blended 32 different individual sounds to create what you hear above, altering its pitch and delivery based on vehicle behavior and the currently selected drive mode. As standard, it'll all be pumped through an external loudspeaker positioned at the front of the car. Spring for the optional sound package and the E-Tron GT will sing its song through an additional external speaker at the rear as well as two interior loudspeakers mounted in the rear doors.
As for the RS E-Tron GT, Audi hasn't confirmed anything other than its existence as well as the fact that it'll debut alongside the non-RS GT and sound the same, but if previous RS cars are any indication, expect it to pack more power and more aggressive styling over the vanilla version.
The Audi E-Tron GT will be built on the same assembly line as the R8 supercar at the company's Böllinger Höfe plant starting later this year.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWhy Avengers: Endgame Added Fake Engine Sounds to the Electric Audi E-Tron GTMr. Stark, these sounds don't make me feel so good.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Audi RS6 Avant Listed for Nearly Double the MSRP Proves the Flippers Are HereThe RS6 Avant is everything Americans have been denied for years, so of course someone's already trying to make a quick buck.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Audi Q5 Sportback: For When You Want a TT But Have Too Many KidsThe “coupeover” craze continues.READ NOW