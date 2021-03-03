Watch the Audi RS E-Tron GT Quickly and Quietly Hit 159 MPH On the Autobahn
It also hit 62 mph in 3.2 seconds—one-tenth quicker than advertised.
Audi unveiled the production-ready E-Tron GT electric four-door and its RS variant last month and based on specs alone, we all knew it would be extremely quick. But numbers on a page aren't nearly as interesting as the real thing in action. To scratch that itch, footage and reviews of Audi's new EV from across the pond are starting to surface, including this clip of Automann-TV taking the 637-horsepower RS E-Tron GT to almost 160 mph on Germany's autobahn.
Filmed from the driver's point-of-view, the video also gives us a good look at the GT's interior outside of polished press photos. There are a couple of shots of the Audi's rear end getting loose on some empty backroads as well as a look at what it's like being launched from a stop.
With the battery charged up to around 95 percent and equipped with winter tires, the all-new RS E-Tron GT hit 62 mph in 3.2 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than advertised). It climbed to 124 mph in 10.5 seconds and indicated 159 mph (256 km/h) on the speedo not too long after despite this car's official, manufacturer-quoted top speed of 155.3 mph. Properly rapid stuff and it's kinda cool seeing it all done with so little drama and noise. As a measure of highway passing power, the car was later able to go from 62 to 124 mph in seven seconds flat, apparently matching the Porsche Taycan Turbo S with which this car shares quite a few components.
Using two electric motors and a two-speed transmission just like the aforementioned Porsche, the Audi RS E-Tron GT makes 612 pound-feet of torque while weighing 5,139 pounds. Naturally, silent autobahn domination won't come cheap as Audi's RS EV will start at $139,900.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
