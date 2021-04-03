Watch a Stock 2022 Golf R Hit 180 MPH on the Autobahn

That lucky guy from Germany-based Automann-TV got to take a new stock Volkswagen Golf R on the Autobahn, an enviable luxury. First, he completed a 0-60 mph test, hitting the top of the range in 4.09 seconds on a straightaway. Then he took the performance-geared hatchback on the highway for its high-speed run, kissing 180 miles per hour (289 kilometers per hour). Ja, das ist schnell (that’s fast). Automann noted that the GPS registered 172 mph (277 kph) and that since the speed is electronically limited, it could potentially go even faster if unleashed.

YouTube screencap Automann-TV

The Golf first rolled off the assembly line in Wolfsburg in 1974, spawning a love affair with the little hatch. If the Golf had a McDonald’s-style sign above it at headquarters, it would say “tens of millions served” as more than 35 million have been sold. Originally, the Golf had a 1.5-liter four-cylinder powerplant and a top speed of 95 miles per hour. In 2012, VW launched the new Golf R variant with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a top speed of 147 mph. The same engine was used in the Audi TTS, but the Golf with 256 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque (Audi’s TTS produces 265 and 258, respectively). For 2022, VW mated the engine to your choice of a six-speed manual gearbox (hello) or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the all-new model will reach 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Volkswagen