The Drive and Blipshift's New Autobahn Stormer Merch Will Have You Singing MEISTER MEISTER!

A German sedan, a skull, flames, Metallica references, it's got it all.

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
We just love merch here at The Drive, which is why we've got an all-new design coming your way. We hope you like the Autobahn, BMW, and Metallica, because that's what this one is all about.

Actually, it's just a design you can apply to almost anything because it's being made as a part of our partnership with Blipshift. You can get the design on a hoodie, a tank top, or even just as a poster to hang in your room and admire.

You'd best hurry up, though. The design will only be around for a little over a week, and after that, not even the Master of Puppets himself can get you one.

