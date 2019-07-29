Colorado Auto Shop Forced to Relocate Is Selling Italian Classics for $250 Each

Are you a Fiat fan and on the hunt for a new project, or perhaps, a donor car for some hard-to-find parts? A small restoration shop out of Englewood, Colorado might be your next stop as Aspen Import Auto is supposedly offering up a flash-sale of nearly its entire inventory. The shop posted on its Facebook page that it needs to get rid of a significant portion of its inventory, most of which are being offered for only $250, otherwise they’ll all be destined for the great junkyard in the sky and sent to the crusher.

The Facebook post shares details about 73 cars in total that need to be off-loaded from the shop’s premises, the majority of which consist of Fiat 124 Spiders from the 1970s. There are even a few oddballs thrown in, such as a couple of X1/9s, a few 128 sedans, several 850 models in various body styles, and even some incredibly rare 131 sedans and wagons.