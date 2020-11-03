2022 VW Golf R: The 315-HP Hot Hatch Keeps the Manual, Adds Drift Mode

They say not to mess with a winning formula, and Volkswagen's hottest hatchback, the Golf R, is one such winner. Rather than fix what ain't broke with the new, Mk8-based R, Volkswagen has carried what works on its renowned performance hatch forward, refining every little assembly to produce the fastest, most livable Golf R yet.

Most of what ties the new Golf R to the old can be found under the hood, where the venerable 2.0-liter EA888 turbo-four engine resides. In the new Golf R, though, it produces 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque—up 27 and 30, respectively, from the outgoing model—which are sent through either a six-speed manual (praise be) or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. With the latter equipped, the new Golf R can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in a mere 4.7 seconds while pushing on to 155 mph.