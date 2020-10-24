Some Dealerships Are Marking up the New Audi RS6 Avant by $50,000 or More

"Market adjustment" is the dealership equivalent of "I know what I have," and boy do Audi dealerships know that we love the 2021 RS6 Avant—so much so that prospective RS6 Avant buyers are seeing mark-ups of tens of thousands of dollars over MSRP. Some markups are nearly half the überwagon's price tag. Let's be real for a second: The 591-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 Audi RS6 Avant isn't a cheap car by any means. The base MSRP is $109,000 excluding destination fees, so if you want to terrify the whole family en route to Grandma's with a full hatch of luggage, you're already shelling out quite a bit. That doesn't mean that buyers feel any less raw when dealerships try to make a quick buck on desirable cars. "Most [dealers] are charging $20K over but we're at $15K," an Audi Queens employee said in a message to Terry Dařílek, who inquired about their RS6 Avant and shared screenshots of his car-search inquiries with The Drive.

Dařílek has run into this problem several times while browsing for RS6 Avants. Not only are flippers already on the scene marking up the cars north of $200,000, but a lot of dealerships are ridin' that good ol' supply-and-demand wave with substantial market adjustments. Many RS6 Avant listings on dealership websites have "Please Call" listed as the dealership's price. Some buyers are willing to pay these markups and more, which is why they exist. Dařílek also told The Drive that there was a bidding war for an RS6 Avant at Audi Brookline that sat at $30,000 over MSRP at the time we spoke. Those markups are relatively tame compared to others out there. A reader sent in a window sticker from Audi of Burlington showing a $50,000 "market adjustment," taking a $136,710 car up to $186,710. That's already a nicely optioned example, but a $50,000 markup is pretty absurd. The reader, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Drive that the car sold. The dealership currently lists a different RS6 Avant for sale on their website with the ever-present "Please Call" price. (The Drive reached out to Audi of Burlington and Audi Brookline to try and confirm the reports of cars selling over MSRP, but was unable to get a response. We will update this story if we hear back.)

Screencap via Terry Dařílek