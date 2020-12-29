The First Totaled 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Is Here, And It's For Sale

The 2021 Audi RS6 is arguably the best fast wagon for sale in the United States—heck, it's one of the only fast wagons available here. Its arrival for the 2020 model year was greeted with a Roman triumph from the automotive media, this publication included. We know they're being marked up big-time by dealers, and we know supply is slim since they're sold on an order-only basis. Now it's clear that at least one of these cars has been totaled, which might be good news to a person like you.

Showing up at a Copart Auction in Portland, Oregon, this appears to be the first totaled RS6 Avant to come up for sale—we sniffed around the web for others, and this seems to be it. Still, it really doesn't look that bad. It appears as if the car impacted something from the front on the passenger's side, and then again around the right rear wheel. Copart says the main damage to the car is indeed at the back, which, if it was enough to total the car, likely means damage to the suspension and other electrical or mechanical bits located under the vehicle's skin. There is also damage to the front—it looks like an intercooler might've been dislodged—however, the engine and transmission seem to be completely intact.