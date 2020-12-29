The First Totaled 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Is Here, And It's For Sale

Tragically, it looks like this Audi didn't make it far before being wrecked. The odometer reads just 3,827 miles, and the city of Beaverton where the RS6 was purchased is a suburb of Portland, where this car is currently stored. With an estimated retail value of $113,670, this RS6 Avant isn't highly optioned—the base MSRP for these is $110,000. It doesn't have the desirable carbon-ceramic brakes, for instance, but it does have the optional 22-inch wheels with 285/30 summer tires.
So is this thing worth trying to fix? Probably not. It was totaled for a reason, and brand new parts for a very expensive and limited-production Audi are gonna cost a ton of money. It's best to leave this one alone unless a fixer-upper 2021 RS6 Avant is something you have the time, patience and money for.
