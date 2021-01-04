The Renoca Euro Box Is the Bare Bones Throwback for Practical People Like You

Revisiting the '80s European compacts many of us grew up in can be a bittersweet experience. While their sometimes crayon-scented interiors can evoke times long past, their failing electronics can put into perspective how far gone those days are, corrupting otherwise comforting memories. So while many of us want the trappings of a vintage Volkswagen, we'd prefer the functionality of something less fallible, like a modern Japanese compact. And that's where the Renoca Euro Box fits in.

Yet another of those odd custom body conversions out of Japan, the Euro Box is a Hyundai Veloster-sized wagon based on the Toyota Probox, a compact van built by Daihatsu. To make Euro what's Pro, Renoca swaps out the factory grille, front bumper, headlights, hood, and fenders for those that could come from almost any '80s European compact, achieving a look that could camouflage it perfectly on the streets of City 17.