This E30 BMW M3 Just Sold for $250,000 On Bring A Trailer; Your Brain Is Now On Fire

The original BMW M3 has become a deified car. Since its release in 1986, values have crept ever-higher each year and, now, we've reached a new peak. A 1988 E30 M3 with 8,000 miles on the odometer has sold for a quarter of a million dollars. What a time to be alive.

I was going to apologize before telling you, the reader, that this car isn't worth that kind of money, but I'm not going to. This is pants-on-head moronic. This car isn't worth anywhere near that much money. I don't care if it's clean enough to eat off of—that's too much.