A Replacement Bumper for the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Is Already in the Works
That didn't take long.
According to pretty much everyone except BWM's own design team, the 2021 BMW M3 and M4's front fascia is an eyesore. The kidney grilles are far too large and extend all the way down to the front splitter, giving the illusion of french doors, beaver teeth, or whatever else haunts you at night. This has spawned speculation that there will be a plethora of aftermarket bumpers to fix this, and alas, German tuning company Prior Design just revealed several new designs.
Admittedly, it looks so much better than the factory front fascia that it's hard to believe BMW did what it did.
Now, Prior Design actually came up with several different concepts for a new front fascia, all of which are better than what BMW has to offer from the factory. All of them do away with the floor-to-ceiling kidneys and replace them with the more conventional-shaped openings that we've become accustomed to.
And while the bumper redesigns in question are currently only digital renderings, Prior Design confirmed to The Drive that they will most likely become a reality. "As the feedback regarding this design was very positive, we are probably going to produce and release this bumper for sale in the future," a company spokesperson told us. So it may not be available yet, but Prior Design is a well-known and reputable aftermarket company—there's no reason why it wouldn't make it seeing as demand will likely be so high.
So, as predicted, a loss for BMW due to nearly undescribable—silliness—is likely going to be translated into profit for other companies. Frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if the Bavarian automaker changes course with this design rather quickly, similar to how the new Chevrolet did when the Camaro's new front fascia was very poorly received.
Since sales of sedans and coupes are dropping off, one would think that BMW would do whatever it takes to keep its offerings competitive. Even if it means admitting it was wrong.
