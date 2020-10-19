A Replacement Bumper for the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Is Already in the Works

Now, Prior Design actually came up with several different concepts for a new front fascia, all of which are better than what BMW has to offer from the factory. All of them do away with the floor-to-ceiling kidneys and replace them with the more conventional-shaped openings that we've become accustomed to.

And while the bumper redesigns in question are currently only digital renderings, Prior Design confirmed to The Drive that they will most likely become a reality. "As the feedback regarding this design was very positive, we are probably going to produce and release this bumper for sale in the future," a company spokesperson told us. So it may not be available yet, but Prior Design is a well-known and reputable aftermarket company—there's no reason why it wouldn't make it seeing as demand will likely be so high.